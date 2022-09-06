Amazing! Check out what Imlie aka Sumbul Touqeer Khan is upto in her free time

Imlie and Aryan come home, while Jyoti who has been practicing for Imlie's death gets a shock as Aryan reveals that she is safe from the firing.

Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Thu, 06/09/2022 - 18:33
Amazing! Check out what Imlie aka Sumbul Touqeer Khan is upto in her free time

Mumbai: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Imlie is ruling the TRP charts and has become the most successful show on television since it has hit the screens. It is an adaptation of Star Jalsha's Bengali serial Ishti Kutum.          

Also read  MAJOR HINT! Aryan flops Jyoti's plan; Imlie notices the loophole in Aryan's reports

In this video we see that Imlie aka Sumbul Touqeer Khan, is watering the plant kept in her vanity. No doubt she is very environmentally conscious and can be often seen taking steps towards maintaining it. The actress is very much delighted to say that this is her all time favorite job. Take a look at this video!

Check out the video

Also read  HUGE TWIST! Imlie and Aryan at loggerheads for Madhav; the latter comes to know about the shooting attack

Meanwhile in the show we see that, Imlie and Aryan come home, while Jyoti who has been practicing for Imlie's death gets a shock as Aryan reveals that she is safe from the firing. Aryan realises that Imlie's gut feeling has never been wrong, if her trust in Madhav is so strong then why is he not trusting Madhav. Jyoti feels threatened and she begins to weave another plan to separate them. On the other hand, Imlie realises that someone has changed the papers and this isn't the truth but who could it be? 

Will Imlie come to know that Jyoti is the culprit?

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Star Plus Imlie Aditya Aryan Malini Aparna Arpita Narmada Sumbul Touqeer Khan Manasvi Vashist Mayuri Deshmukh Fahmaan Khan Ritu Singh Jyoti Gauba TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shraddha Mestry's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Thu, 06/09/2022 - 18:33

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Glam Queen! Jannat Zubair Rahmani looks sizzling hot in these mini skirts
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world. Also read ...
Must read! Raqesh Bapat missing from Shilpa Shetty's birthday bash amidst rumours of his break-up with Shamita
MUMBAI: Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat appear to have broken up. Celebrity breakups are never easy, not only do they...
SUPER INTRIGUING! Upcoming episode of Ravivaar with Star Parivaar will have Anupamaa's Shahs and Kapadias Vs Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Chavans
MUMBAI:  Two years and Anupamaa hasn't left the top shelf of the TRP ratings, the performances are indeed breathtaking...
EXCLUSIVE! This is how Colors' Choti Sarrdaarni will END
MUMBAI: Colors show Choti Sarrdaarni which has been running on small screens for more than two years now.  The show...
EXCLUSIVE! 'The feeling is extremely surreal to hit such a spot already' Banni aka Ulka Gupta on Banni Chow Home Delivery hitting the second spot of TRP ratings in the first week itself
MUMBAI: Shashi Sumeet Productions is one of the A-lister production houses in the entertainment industry. Also Read:...
Exclusive! It wouldn't it be wrong to term Ashi and me as Tom and Jerry: Shagun Pandey aka Meet Ahlawat on his bond with Ashi
MUMBAI: Shagun Pandey is one of the most loved actors of television. He began his career with the serial Santoshi Maa...
Recent Stories
Shocking! Akshay Kumar gets trolled again, "He is a big opportunist person, we shall not waste money watching his movie" netize
Shocking! Akshay Kumar gets trolled again; netizens say, "He is an opportunist; we shall not waste money watching his movies"
Latest Video