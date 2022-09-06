Amazing! Check out what Imlie aka Sumbul Touqeer Khan is upto in her free time

Mumbai: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Imlie is ruling the TRP charts and has become the most successful show on television since it has hit the screens. It is an adaptation of Star Jalsha's Bengali serial Ishti Kutum.

In this video we see that Imlie aka Sumbul Touqeer Khan, is watering the plant kept in her vanity. No doubt she is very environmentally conscious and can be often seen taking steps towards maintaining it. The actress is very much delighted to say that this is her all time favorite job. Take a look at this video!

Meanwhile in the show we see that, Imlie and Aryan come home, while Jyoti who has been practicing for Imlie's death gets a shock as Aryan reveals that she is safe from the firing. Aryan realises that Imlie's gut feeling has never been wrong, if her trust in Madhav is so strong then why is he not trusting Madhav. Jyoti feels threatened and she begins to weave another plan to separate them. On the other hand, Imlie realises that someone has changed the papers and this isn't the truth but who could it be?

Will Imlie come to know that Jyoti is the culprit?

