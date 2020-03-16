AMAZING! Check out what went behind Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's dance sequences

Mahima and Mimi end up in a fight that they weren't right in troubling Akshara for their ritual to which Mahima asks them to decide how they want the wedding to be modern or traditional.
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning the hearts of the audience with their love. The roles are played by Harshad Chopra and Pranali Rathod respectively.  

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's current series of episode tracks were the full-on celebratory mode. We saw high voltage drama simultaneously but there were amazing dance sequences performances by the leads Harshad Chopra and Pranali Rathod. Likewise, here are a range of Behind the scenes video that shows how much effort and fun trivia the cast, crew, and Choreographers put into making a scene the way it should be on screen. Take a look at the video below.  

Check out the video 

In the upcoming episode, Mahima and Mimi end up in a fight that they weren't right in troubling Akshara for their ritual to which Mahima asks them to decide how they want the wedding to be modern or traditional. As the argument escalates, Mahima announces to cancel the function itself. What will happen now? Will they find Akshu or cancel the Haldi? What will happen now?

