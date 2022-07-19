AMAZING! Check out who is funny and super cute at the same time on the sets of Naagin 6, read on to know more

MUMBAI: Balaji Telefilms produced Naagin 6, which airs on Colors TV, is a major hit amongst viewers, and the performance of all of the actors is appreciated. The show has also been doing well on the TRP charts. It airs on Saturday and Sunday at 8 PM. The show has Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal, and Meheck Chahal in the lead roles. They are accompanied by Zeeshan Khan, Sudha Chandran, Urvashi Dholakia, Nitin Bhatia, Vishal Solanki, and more

Also read: Naagin 6: Major Twist! Pratha gets kidnapped; will Rishabh be able to save her?

Behind The Scenes (BTS) related to the show have gone viral many a times and has garnered a lot of audience attention.

But well not only the BTS but also the storyline of the show has grabbed everyone’s eyeballs and because of the show’s twists and turns, it has managed to make it strong on TRPS.

But here in this piece of information, we bring to you an update that who is the funny and super cure actor on the sets of Naagin 6?

Naagin 6’s actor Vishesh Sharma aka Rehaan recently took to his social media and revealed that who is the funny and super cute actor on the sets of Naagin 6?

He actually shared a video of Urvashi Dholakia aka Urvashi Kataria, and captioned it, “Funny and super cute at the same time. @Urvashidholakia ma’am”

