AMAZING: Checkout Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga fame Avneet Kaur’s SPRAWLING and LAVISH bedroom pictures!

MUMBAI: Avneet Kaur is on a travel spree and she is raising the temperature with her sexy vacation pictures. She loves to glam up her look by trying out different styles from ethnic to frenzy to bikini. She can pull off anything effortlessly. Avneet was last seen playing the character of Yasmine in the popular show Aladdin, which aired on Sony SAB. She is all set to debut on big screens. She has bagged the lead role in the film Tiku weds Sheru, sharing screen space with Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

The film will be produced under Manikarnika Production. Fans are very curious to see her in the upcoming film. She has whopping 27.9 million followers just on Instagram.

Avneet has now shared photos of her home and they are very vibrant, take a look:

Avneet has decorated her wall with books and plant holders and with 'Life is Good' written with LED lights on the wall. There are several books and cactus plants placed on the holder. Avneet captioned her post as, "Room aesthetics.#myroom #decorbyme #lifestyle."

Avneet has perfectly decorated this wall swing with mirror frames of different shapes. The wall swing has mirrors on both sides with an artificial climber on it and beige crochet cushions with matching cover cloth and curtains.

Avneet's bedroom has warm colours to give the desired comfort, peace and therapeutic ambience. The frame behind the bed has dream catchers indicating how motivated Avneet is to fulfill her dreams. The fluffy satin bed sheet, furry cushions are perfect to bury in after a day's work.

Restroom is an important space of our houses and giving it a classy touch is of utmost importance. Avneet's restroom has a huge mirror with climbers tangled in fairy lights, beautifully hung by the outlines of the mirror. Avneet Kaur's home sweet home is all about lights, mirrors, candles and decorative walls.

Avneet Kaur has a space dedicated specifically to her pictures' cutouts from Instagram. The wall has colourful pictures and gives the vibrant touch. The wall also has the Instagram icon with a heart in between but not without the lights, which by now, is established, is Avneet's favourite. Those tiny purses are the cutest.

