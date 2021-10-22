AMAZING: Checkout Rahul Vaidya’s hilarious responses in a social media Q&A session by his fans!

MUMBAI: Rahul Vaidya has been quite in the news for his stint in Bigg Boss 14.

The nation fell head over heels in love him as he proposed to girlfriend Disha Parmar on national television and since then there has been no stopping. Recently, Rahul just did a QnA session with his fans on social media and he gave some hilarious responses.

(Also Read: Incredible! This is HOW Rahul Vaidya climbed his way to STARDOM through his career )

When a user asked, ‘When are you and @disha11parmar going to give us cute babies?? #AskRahul Hume bhi cute cute bachon ke bua ban na hai’

Rahul did not disappoint his fan by ignoring the question. He promptly replied, “Tomorrow.” He also answered a few Bigg Boss 15 related questions. When asked about his favourite contestants and if he is watching the show, Rahul wrote in separate replies, “Saw last night for the first time,” and “Too early to support .. sabki sharafat abhi bahar aani bachi hai ;)” A user asked him to name his favourite contestant from Bigg Boss 14 apart from good friend Aly Goni. Rahul took Eijaz Khan’s name.

Another user asked him if he will be keeping fast for Disha on Karwa Chauth and the singer replied, “Will try.”

Keep reading this space for more information. (Also Read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Exclusive! Rahul Vaidya reveals which show was tougher Bigg Boss 14 or Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, says Rohit Shetty is the backbone of the contestants)