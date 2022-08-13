Amazing! Despite being gravely injured, Tejasswi Prakash celebrates Raksha Bandhan with brother Pratik, see the video inside

But talking about her show, we exclusively learned that in the upcoming episode of the show, we will see that Kiara and Rajesh Pratap Singh would come closer to each other.

MUMBAI:  Raksha Bandhan is one such fest wherein every sister ties a rakhi onto her brother's wrist so as to signify their love and affection and surety of protection from all the hurdles in the life.
But it seems it was a long distance raksha bandhan for her brothers Pratik Wayangankar and Karan Daaby as they both reside in United States Of America.

Tejasswi took to her social media and shared a glimpse of her Rakhi celebration with her brothers but also at the same, we saw Karan Kundrra in the video, being a part of this holy fest. Tejasswi did aarti for them, did a flower shower on them and enjoyed the moment.

But talking about her show, we exclusively learned that in the upcoming episode of the show, we will see that Kiara and Rajesh Pratap Singh would come closer to each other. It will be seen that they both are kissing each other. But as per the sources, there might be a big twist after this. And this would be a major turning point of the show. Also, we heard that this would be an imaginative sequence but whose is it, is not yet revealed!

