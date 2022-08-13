Amazing! Despite being gravely injured, Tejasswi Prakash celebrates Raksha Bandhan with brother Pratik, see the video inside

MUMBAI: Raksha Bandhan is one such fest wherein every sister ties a rakhi onto her brother's wrist so as to signify their love and affection and surety of protection from all the hurdles in the life.

But it seems it was a long distance raksha bandhan for her brothers Pratik Wayangankar and Karan Daaby as they both reside in United States Of America.

Tejasswi took to her social media and shared a glimpse of her Rakhi celebration with her brothers but also at the same, we saw Karan Kundrra in the video, being a part of this holy fest. Tejasswi did aarti for them, did a flower shower on them and enjoyed the moment.

Have a look!

