AMAZING! Dev Joshi opens up on the kind of roles he is looking forward to post Baalveer Returns

MUMBAI: Baalveer Returns was one of the popular TV shows in the Telly world.

The fantasy-fiction drama series had worked wonders ever since the beginning.

Popular child artist and now a grown-up, Dev Joshi reprised the role of Baalveer in the second season leaving the viewers delighted with his presence on the show.

Well, we have seen Dev Joshi in different avatars on Baalveer Returns.

With Baalveer Returns going off-air a few months ago, the diehard fans of Dev are eagerly waiting to see him back on the small screens soon.

In an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar, Dev opened up on what kind of roles he wants to do post-Baalveer Returns.

He said, ''I am not specific about characters. It has to be socially impactful characters. I am always up for a good character, a positive one, maybe a negative one as well but it has to be a clean one.''

Dev further revealed that he had already played a variety of shades in Baalveer Returns and it gave him a chance to explore a lot as an actor.

The actor revealed that some projects are in the pipeline and will announce soon.

