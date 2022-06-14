Amazing! From Disha Parmar to Shraddha Arya, TV actresses who played young mommies in television shows

From Shivangi Joshi to Disha Parmar television actresses has portrayed the role of mothers at a very young age as per the storyline to grab the audience

Amazing! From Disha Parmar to Shraddha Arya, TV actresses who played young mommies in television shows

MUMBAI: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, Kundali Bhagya, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and more have been dominating the popularity charts and how! It’s not easy to keep the audience’s interest for long. And for the story and a new challenge's sake, the actresses take up the role of being a mother on the show. 

Recently and for the first time, Disha Parmar is essaying the role of a mother on a TV show. She plays a mom to Pihu in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. Pihu is Priya and Ram aka Nakuul Mehta’s daughter in the show. Disha is turning 30 this November.

A new twist is coming up in Kundali Bhagya. The show will take a leap of five years as well and Preeta aka Shraddha Arya will be seen as a mother to Kavya. She and Rishabh aka Manit Joura will be raising her together. Shraddha will now take up the role of mommy on the Kundali Bhagya. Shraddha is 35.

Currently shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, Sriti Jha quit Kumkum Bhagya a couple of months ago. She had been playing a mother to grown-up kids –Mugdha Chaphekar, Pooja Bannerjee on the show alongside Shabir Ahluwalia. Sriti is 36.

After Hina Khan, Shivangi Joshi took up the role of being a mother in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She played mother twice as Naira to Kairav and Akshara and as Sirat to Aarohi. Mohsin Khan aka Kartik was paired opposite her on the show. Shivangi is about 25/26.

Reem Shaikh, who is currently seen as Paakhi in Fanaa – Ishq Mein Marjawan, played a mother in Tujhse Hai Raabta also starring Sehban Azim. She played the adoptive mother to baby Moksh on the show. She was quite young, about 16 or 17.

Erica Fernandes debuted as Sonakshi Bose in Shaheer Sheikh starrer Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi. After a leap was introduced on the show, Erica played a mom to Suhana. In season 3, Erica’s Sonakshi learns that Suhana is not her biological daughter and that she had delivered a son. She is 29.

Sargun Kaur Luthra plays Preesha to Abrar Qazi’s Rudraksh in Yeh Hai Chahatein. She was a single adoptive mother to Saaransh. She later became a mother to Ruhi Khurana. And now, Preesha is pregnant again. Sargun is 24.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 06/14/2022 - 18:59

