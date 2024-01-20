Amazing! Divyanka Tripathi has been making headlines in newspaper right from her childhood days; here’s the proof…

Well, Divyanka has been immensely talented right from the time she was a child. Recently, Divyanka shared news paper cutouts if her making headlines right from the time she was a child.
Divyanka Tripathi

MUMBAI: Divyanka Tripathi is one such actress of the entertainment industry who doesn't need any introduction.  The actress has been a part of the showbiz world for several years now and established a name for herself.

We all know that Divyanka is married to Vivek Dahiya and they are one of the most popular couples of the Telly world. The actress utilizes social media extensively and frequently causes an uproar on the internet with her sympathetic yet humorous clips. (Also Read: Kya Baat Hai! This is how Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya surprised her husband Vivek Dahiya on his birthday; have a look)

In 2004, Divyanka Tripathi made her acting debut in India's Best Cinestars Ki Khoj. Her 2006 soap series Banoo Mein Teri Dulhann boosted her to stardom. The 2013 show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein made the actress even more well-known. The actress is also a popular social media personality, posting reels and fun content to delight her fans. Hailing from Bhopal, Tripathi started her career as an anchor on All India Radio (Bhopal). She participated in Pantene Zee Teen Queen in 2003 and won the title of 'Miss Beautiful Skin'. In 2004, she was also crowned 'Miss Bhopal'.

Well, Divyanka has been immensely talented right from the time she was a child. Recently, Divyanka shared news paper cutouts if her making headlines right from the time she was a child.

One is from her childhood where she has gained the first price in two to three competitions and the other is from her teenage days where she was an NCC cadet.

Take a look:

Isn’t this commendable? (Also Read: Big Revelation! Vivek Dahiya admits being in a lot of pressure as he was addressed as Divyanka Tripathi’s husband)

Show your love for Divyanka in the comment section below!

