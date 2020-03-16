Amazing! Erica Fernandes gets a pleasant surprise from the costars of Kasautii Zindagii Kay

MUMBAI: Mumbai: Kasautii Zindagii Kay is an Indian drama television series produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms. The show aired from 25 September 2018 to 3 October 2020 on Star Plus and starred Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandes, Hina Khan, Karan Singh Grover, Aamna Sharif and Karan Patel.

Despite the fact that the show has been off the air for a long time, we can see the stars bonding and fans loving seeing them share unfiltered affection for each other. Likewise, Erica Fernandes played the role of Prerna Sharma in the show and got a pleasant surprise from the costars of Shubhaavi and Sonya Aayodhya, who played the roles of Mohini Basu and Tanvi Bajaj. They are both celebrating Erica's birthday in advance, which definitely gives proof of their unbreakable bond. Take a look at her happy moment.

Check out the video

Now that the diva got a pleasant advance birthday gift, fans are excited to see what will happen on Erica's birthday, May 7th.

Erica Fernandes has not yet announced her upcoming project. However, she has stunned her fans by drooping amazing fashion photoshoots of herself on Instagram. The actress rose to fame by debuting in the television serial Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi. Furthermore, Erica has also acted in south Indian films Ninnindale and Galipatam. She also made her Bollywood debut with Babloo Happy Hai.



