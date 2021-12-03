Amazing! THIS famous film director directed the latest promos of ‘Kaamna’

MUMBAI : The new serial in Sony TV ‘Kaamna’ is winning hearts with its beautiful storyline. ‘Surprisingly, the latest promos of Chandni Sharma-Abhishek Rawat starrer ‘Kaamna’ have been directed by popular Bollywood actor and ad film director Gajraj Rao.

The latest promos of the show give a glimpse of the difference of opinion between the two lead characters played by Chandni and Abhishek. It innovatively defines the ‘middle-class values’ that will be addressed in the upcoming episodes of Kaamna.

Also Read:HIGH DRAMA: Akanksha to ARGUE with Manav over his SUSPENSION in Sony TV’s Kaamna!

In his latest Instagram posts, Gajraj Rao shared the promo videos that are directed by him. The captions of the two posts present his name precisely mentioned as the ‘Director’ in the details.

Not only has the ace veteran actor directed the promo, but he has also given his voice as the narrator. Moreover, the promo is made under his production house, too.

Also Read:Hot and Trending! Athiya and KL Rahul at Tadap premiere, Amitabh's tweet on Bob Biswas, Priyanka and Nick's anniversary

Kaamna revolves around the life of a government servant and his wife, a homemaker, who dreams of matching up to the standards of the elite class. It depicts the life of Kaamna (Chandni) and Manav (Abhishek) who have a clear difference of opinion about life. While Kaamna has high aspirations, Manav finds happiness in little things and goes by his ‘adarsh and usools’.

The show was launched on November 15 and has successfully completed a run of more than 15 days now. Apart from Chandni Sharma and Abhishek Rawat, the show also stars Manav Gohil, Tasneem Ali, Tanmay Rishi Shah in pivotal roles.

Credit: ETimes