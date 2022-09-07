Amazing! Fanaa Ishq Mein Marjawan 3’s Reem Sameer Shaikh and Zain Imam turn kids; spends their fun time This way | Deets Inside

MUMBAI: Owing to its intriguing and gripping plot, Colors TV's new serial Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan is gaining a lot of attention. Zain Imam and Reem Shaikh play the lead roles of Agasthaya and Paakhi, respectively, while Akshit Sukhija plays Paakhi's love interest, Ishaan. The show is based on the lines of the movie Darr. However, the entire concept hasn't been taken from the movie. Fanaa is produced by Gul Khan under the banner of 4 Lions Production.

Fans indeed love the chemistry between Zain and Reem as Agastya and Paakhi and that is why their lovers call them #AaKhi.

Not only their chemistry is adored but also their looks make fans go gaga over them.

Recently, Reem took to her social media account wherein she is seen spending her quality fun time with Zain.

They both are seen playing the games in the game zone of a mall.

Have a look!

Talking about their show, Agastya is brought to Tara by destiny when he arrives as a chief guest in her school competition. As Tara will get sick, Agastya will take her to the same hospital where Naveli handles finances. This will change the course of their story as Paakhi too will arrive there, unaware that she is with Agastya. Here, Agastya will meet Paakhi after 6 years.

Well, isn’t the glimpse really adorable?

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for more such updates.