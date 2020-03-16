AMAZING! Fans go wow as Ashnoor Kaur dons a new skill, Check out

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world.

Also read https://www.tellychakkar.com/tv/tv-news/wow-ashnoor-kaur-gets-big-surprise-her-parents-her-birthday-details-inside-220503

Ashnoor Kaur is one of the most outstanding and beautiful actresses in the tinsel town. She has gained a lot of popularity for playing a wide range of characters over the years. The diva keeps experimenting with different fashion styles and is completely setting wardrobe goals for their fans. Likewise, she has stunned netizens by flung her new learned skills on social media. The diva is training to ride a bike. The actor seemed to be very proud and happy about the fact. Take a look at the video to see her exciting pictures and video.

Check out the video

Ashnoor is currently seen in the music video 'Tut Gaya' wherein she is paired opposite Shantanu Maheshwari. Ashnoor started her career when she was just five years old. She was playing the character of Prachi in the series Jhansi Ki Rani. Later on, she was featured for teenage girls’ roles in many shows like Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha, CID, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, among others.

Also read https://www.tellychakkar.com/tv/tv-news/exclusive-ashnoor-kaur-opens-taking-break-television-and-doing-movies-211129

Ashnoor was also part of Anurag Kashyap's film Manmarziyaan playing the character of Taapsee Pannu's sister. Moreover, she played Mini Babita/Khurana in the Sony TV show Patiala Babes which got her fame.

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.