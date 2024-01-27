Amazing: Gear up for a grand SWAYAMVAR amid the Ram-Sita special track in Star Plus’ Imlie

MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the most loved shows on television. The show stars Sai Ketan Rao and Adrija Roy in the leading roles.

Our daily soaps are known for embracing and celebrating various national festivities, weaving special tracks for occasions like Ganesh celebrations and Diwali. In line with this trend, the makers of Imlie have crafted a special storyline to commemorate the consecration of the Ram Mandir on January 22.

Also Read:MUST WATCH! Imlie fame Seerat Kapoor aka Cheeni's throwback audition video is definitely not to be missed

As a part of the track it seems like there is a special track which will be rolled out and a skit on the epic Ramayan will be churned out.

Pooja Dixit who plays the role of Manno in Imlie has posted BTS videos of the shoot and looks like the entire cast had a good time shooting for the special track. Not only that, looks like there will also be Manno’s swayamvar arranged and there are some interesting glimpses which are shared.

Take a look:

The glimpse defines Sai Ketan Rao’s character Agastya as chandan and Imlie as water. It seems like a special Ram – Sita track which will be churned out as a mark to celebrate this momentous feat!

How excited are you to watch the episodes ahead? Let us know in the comment section below!

Show your love for Adrija and Sai Ketan as Imlie and Agastya in the comment section below…

Keep reading this space for latest updates from the world of television, Hindi movies and the OTT space.

Also Read: OMG! As Imlie heads towards another generation leap, fans still root for Sumbul and call her version the best, check out the reactions here

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates, exclusive news and scoops on your favourite television and Bollywood celebrities.