AMAZING! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fame Aishwarya Sharma aka Paakhi's AUDITION video will leave you spellbound

MUMBAI: Aishwarya Sharma has become a household name as Paakhi with Star Plus' popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein.

The actress has been slaying in her role ever since the first day.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has given a huge rise to Aishwarya's career and now, there is no looking back.

The actress' personal and professional life is going quite well.

Aishwarya recently clocked 1 million followers on Instagram and it was indeed a happy occasion for her.

The viewers are in love with Aishwarya and the way she has nailed Paakhi's character in the show.

Fans have seen how Paakhi's character has evolved a lot with time.

Well, before Aishwarya proved her mettle in acting in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we have seen her playing amazing roles in Madhuri Talkies and Meri Durga.

These projects also proved that Aishwarya is quite talented and can nail any role like a pro.

We have now come across an audition video where Aishwarya is proving her stellar acting skills.

Take a look:

From her dialogue delivery to her confidence, Aishwarya has left us spellbound and this proves that she has a long way to go.

On the personal front, Aishwarya got married to her Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin co-star Neil last year in her hometown.

The duo also hosted a star-studded reception for their industry friends where Bollywood's evergreen diva Rekha graced the occasion to bless the couple.

