Amazing! Gungun aka Yesha Rughani sends a delicious souvenir for her special someone, it's not Anubhav, Deet Inside

Ranvijay gives a vicious idea to Maya after showing her Anubhav and Gungun’s wedding pictures.
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Star Plus’ popular show Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey is loved immensely by the masses. The storyline brings back memories of the '90s. The family is fun-loving and likes music and cricket. The show is a remake of Star Jalsha's Bengali show, ‘Khorkuto’.

As we fans know are loving the onscreen and offscreen chemistry between Anubhav and Gungun. Likewise, Gungun played by actress Yesha Rughani sends delicious souvenirs to her favorite costar Anubhav aka Manan Joshi's mother all the way from Rajkot. Take a look at the picture. 

Check out the Picture

In the previous episode, Ranvijay gives a vicious idea to Maya after showing her Anubhav and Gungun’s wedding pictures. He tells her to go and blackmail Anubhav to stop him from seeing Gungun.

