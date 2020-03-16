Amazing! From Harshad Chopda to Parth Samthaan, THESE celebs can participate in this reality dating show

Nikki Tamboli has been approached for Colors Tv’s Jhalak Dikhla Jaa and Temptation Island, a reality dating show, however, it would be great to see TV celebs like Harshad Chopda, Parth Samthaan, Nia Sharma to participate in the reality show
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 05/31/2022 - 11:14
MUMBAI: Apart from Jhalak Dikhla Jaa, Indian TV is going to see another big reality show based on Temptation Island. The buzz is that Nikki Tamboli has been approached for the show along with Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. Here is a look at five other celebs who fans would be interested to see on the show.

Kushal Tandon has reportedly said that he is over the dating phase and now wants to marry if he finds the right girl. But there is no denying that the presence of someone like him will add a lot of spice to the show. He is hot, handsome, witty and charming AF. It will be fun to see if people can resist him or not.

The handsome hunk is another celeb we would love to see on the show. Parth Samthaan has stayed away from the reality show space. Something like Temptation Island would be a treat for all his fans.

Nia Sharma came as a guest on Bigg Boss OTT and proved herself to be a powerhouse. She has the wit, charms and X-factor for the remake of a show like Temptation Island. The actress has only done Khatron Ke Khiladi so far.

Helly Shah is quite popular with the TV audience but has not done a reality show so far. A reality dating show like Temptation Island would be a total new territory for her but it would be fun.

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai hunk has said that he does want to fall in love. Maybe a show like Temptation Island remake can usher in a special one in his life. And he is also a charmer.

Well, if you have watched foreign TV, then Temptation Island is a show where couples decide to live on an island with some hot looking singles and decide if their relationship is for keeps. The show is made by Endemol and is a huge global hit..

Credit: BollywoodLife

Television Nikki Taamboli Nia Sharma Harshad Chopda Parth Samthaan Nikki Tamboli Helly Shah Kushal Tandon TellyChakkar
