Amazing! Have a look at who is Anupamaa fame Adhik Mehta's PILLAR OF STRENGTH, Deets inside

Currently, the fans are loving his performance in the famous Star Plus serial ‘Anupamaa’ where he plays the role of Adhik Kapadia.

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Tue, 07/19/2022 - 20:48
MUMBAI: Adhik Mehta debuted with ‘Bepannah Pyaar’ as Nakul Devraj Malhotra opposite Pearl V Puri, Aparna Dixit, Ishita Dutta. He was then seeing playing the role of Karanjeet Singh Gill in the Colors TV serial ‘Choti Sarrdarni’.

Also read - Adhik Mehta: 'Anupamaa' will be a great milestone in my acting career

Currently, the fans are loving his performance in the famous Star Plus serial ‘Anupamaa’ where he plays the role of Adhik Kapadia. Adhik had once said that acting was his childhood dream and we must say that the passion can be seen clearly with the performance that he has been giving all these years. 

Now look into the actor’s personal life a little, his pillars of strength are his mom and brother.

Fun fact: the decision to keep the actor’s name ‘Adhik’ was actually his mother’s.

Now let us have a look at some pictures that’ll show that sweet and strong bonding.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Adhik Mehta (@iamadhikmehta)

You’ll be surprised to know this but here’s the fact, Adhik Mehta is related to the very well-known actor, Dheeraj Dhoopar who just recently took an exit from a long running serial Kundali Bhagya. Check out the picture below.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Adhik Mehta (@iamadhikmehta)

Also read - Charming! Adhik Mehta left his female followers in awe by unveiling his first look for Anupamaa

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.

Latest Video