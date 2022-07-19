Amazing! Have a look at who is Anupamaa fame Adhik Mehta's PILLAR OF STRENGTH, Deets inside

MUMBAI: Adhik Mehta debuted with ‘Bepannah Pyaar’ as Nakul Devraj Malhotra opposite Pearl V Puri, Aparna Dixit, Ishita Dutta. He was then seeing playing the role of Karanjeet Singh Gill in the Colors TV serial ‘Choti Sarrdarni’.

Currently, the fans are loving his performance in the famous Star Plus serial ‘Anupamaa’ where he plays the role of Adhik Kapadia. Adhik had once said that acting was his childhood dream and we must say that the passion can be seen clearly with the performance that he has been giving all these years.

Now look into the actor’s personal life a little, his pillars of strength are his mom and brother.

Fun fact: the decision to keep the actor’s name ‘Adhik’ was actually his mother’s.

Now let us have a look at some pictures that’ll show that sweet and strong bonding.

You’ll be surprised to know this but here’s the fact, Adhik Mehta is related to the very well-known actor, Dheeraj Dhoopar who just recently took an exit from a long running serial Kundali Bhagya. Check out the picture below.

