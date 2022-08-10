AMAZING! Here are 8 television actresses who shot for their shows during pregnancy

MUMBAI : A lot of things are happening in the television industry on both personal and professional front.

While some celebrities are announcing new projects, some are getting married and announcing pregnancies.

In the past few months, many television actors and actresses have announced the good news of entering the new phase of parenthood.

Fans are elated to watch these to-be-parents enjoying each and every moment as they get to see their favourite celebs sharing all the updates with them via social media.

Our television stars are thorough professionals when it comes to work and have always seen to it that their work is not get affected by their personal situations.

Many television actresses who were expecting, went on to work till their last month of pregnancy, which was quite inspiring.

So, let's take a look at the list of actresses who were present on-screen till the last months of their pregnancy:



1. Pooja Banerjee

The actress was expecting her first child while shooting for Kumkum Bhagya. Pooja kept shooting for the show until the end of her due.

2. Anita Hassanandani

The pretty diva was also a few months pregnant while she shot for a special episode of Naagin 5. No one came to know about her pregnancy.

3. Disha Vakani

Disha aka Dayaben was also expecting a baby while shooting for TMKOC. The actress managed to shoot for the show till the end of her pregnancy.

4. Kanica Maheshwari

She is well-known for her role as Meenakshi from Diya Aur Baati Hum. Kanica was also shown pregnant with her second child in the daily soap. She shot for the show until her third trimester.

5. Tanvi Thakker

Tanvi portrayed the role of Shivani Bua in the show. The actress entered the show a year ago and later, her character was shown pregnant. Well, Tanvi is also in her 7th month currently and has recently stopped shooting for the show.

6. Lata Saberwal

She played the character Akshara's mother's role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Lata also shot for the show till the end of her pregnancy.

7. Vidisha Shrivastav

The beautiful actress is portraying the role of Anita Bhabhi in Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain. Vidisha is a few months pregnant and is still shooting for the show.

8. Disha Parmar

Disha and Rahul Vaidya recently announced their joy of embracing parenthood. While this came as a pleasant surprise, what's more interesting is that Disha will be shooting for Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 during her pregnancy.

Apart from them, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal and Saumya Tandon among others also shot for their shows during pregnancy and later went on a maternity break.

