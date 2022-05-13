Amazing! Here’s a sneak peek of the luxurious paradise of Twinkle Vasisht aka Kritika of Kundali Bhagya

Here in this piece of article we bring to you the glimpses of Twinkle Vasisht’s house which is indeed eye-pleasing!
Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Fri, 05/13/2022 - 04:30
Twinkle Vasisht

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world.

Also read: Wow! Here’s a sneak peek of Mohsin Khan aka Kartik Goenka’s luxurious paradise

Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is one of the favourite shows of the audience. Its twists and turns keep everyone glued.

Twinkle Vasisht is playing the role of Kritika in Zee TV's Kundali Bhagya. The talented actress has been in the industry for quite a while. She is known for her performance in serials like Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, Tuu to Gayo, among others.

Twinkle is one of the actresses from the telly town who has the house of her dream in her hometown Ahmedabad. Many times we have seen her showing off glimpses of her house either in the form of reel or in the form of photos wherein she is seen enjoying her leisure and happy moments.

Have a look at these glimpses!

Also read: Exclusive! Kundali Bhagya fame Twinkle Vashisht aka Kritika reveals her fitness regime and what she does in her "me time"

Well, in these glimpses we saw that her house has royal décor with a touch of modernity.

Aren’t the pictures very beautiful?

Do let us know your views on the same.

For latest news and updates, stay tuned to tellychakkar.com

twinkle vashisth kundal bhagya Zee TV Zee 5 Preeta Shraddha Arya Dheeraj Dhoopar Karan Prithvi Sanjay Gagnani TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Riddhi Vyas's picture

About Author

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Fri, 05/13/2022 - 04:30

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Pandya Store: Amazing! Rishita visits Pandya House, invites everyone for Pooja
MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Amazing! Here’s a sneak peek of the luxurious paradise of Twinkle Vasisht aka Kritika of Kundali Bhagya
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world.Also read:...
EXCLUSIVE! Varunn Jain opens up about being picky about his projects, shares about taking a three-year break from TV before he bagged Tera Mera Saath Rahe and much more
MUMBAI : Varunn Jain is currently seen in Star Bharat's show Tera Mera Saath Rahe. The actor is playing the parallel...
EXCLUSIVE! 'If you really look at the physicality of Kavya and Ritika's character, they looked really similar' Sudhanshu Pandey's take on Vanraj's journey with Anupamaa- Namaste America
MUMBAI: Two years and Anupamaa hasn't left the top shelf of the TRP ratings, the performances are indeed breathtaking...
Exclusive! "I have bonded so well with Pranay that I look up to his feedback" - Kriti Vij
MUMBAI: Actress Kriti Vij has been winning the heart of the fans over the time with her amazing acting contribution, we...
Exclusive! “ I have faced the custom of dowry in my first marriage and I couldn’t understand anything as I was young, but I fought back and came out of it as winner - Rajshri Rani aka Arpita of Imlie
MUMBAI: Rajshri Rani is an Indian TV actress best known for her titular portrayal of Suhani in Star Plus show Suhani Si...
Recent Stories
Explosive! Times these Bollywood actors were criticized for their double-standards
Explosive! Times these Bollywood actors were criticized for their double-standards
Latest Video