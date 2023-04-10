Amazing! Here’s Vatsal Sheth setting examples for all the new age fathers as he takes on daddy duties for baby boy Vaayu

Ishita Dutta has resumed work already while we can see through Ishita’s social media stories how Vatsal has taken his daddy duties and is taking really good care of the baby boy, making him an ideal father figure of the new age.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Wed, 10/04/2023 - 14:18
Vatsal Sheth

MUMBAI: One of the popular couples in the TV industry, Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth has recently been blessed with a baby boy and even shared the news on social media. The new mom and dad are enjoying parenthood and cannot get enough of their baby boy who they named Vaayu.

Ishita Dutta has resumed work already while we can see through Ishita’s social media stories how Vatsal has taken his daddy duties and is taking really good care of the baby boy, making him an ideal father figure of the new age.

Also read -Aww! Ishita Dutta shares the cutest click with son Vaayu, take a look

Fans of Vatsal and Ishita keep waiting for more updates from them as they love to see the actors taking up new roles not just in movies and shows but also in real life.

As we all know that times have changed and it’s not just for the mothers to take care of the babies. While we have actors who are setting examples of being great new age dads, Vatsal Sheth cannot be left out from the list.

Ishita Dutta posted a story about how Vatsal is taking care of the baby boy while they are out and it only sets new goals for the parents. Check out the post below:

Ever since the couple became parents, their fans’ excitement has touched the roof as they are very happy to see them as parents.

Earlier, we had reported about how Ishita has resumed work and how she feels getting back to work, which is again, setting new examples for all the working mothers.

Also read - Wow! Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth finally reveal their son's name; post the Naamkaran ceremony on social media! Read More!

Show us your love for Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth, in the comment section.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.

 
 

Ishita Dutta Vatsal Sheth New Parents Drishyam Ajay Devgn Tarzan – the wonder car Television movies TV news Bepanah Pyaar TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Mitul Kansara's picture

About Author

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Wed, 10/04/2023 - 14:18

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Dil Diyaan Gallaan: Great! Disha makes an effort to alert Veer from Rohan
MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan, with its emotional migration story of a family torn apart by misunderstood...
Dhruv Tara: Oh No! Pukhraj Ji recognizes Tilotama’s voice
MUMBAI: Sony Sab’s 'Dhruv Tara' is a romantic drama that revolves around Dhruv and Tara, who are from two different...
Vanshaj: Danger! Yuvika’s life is at risk, Bhanupratap secretly enters her room
MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s upcoming family drama Vanshaj is all set to take its audiences into the grand world of the Mahajans...
SAD! Ahead of Sagar Parekh aka Samar's exit, 8 actors who are no more a part of Star Plus' Anupamaa
MUMBAI: Ace TV producer Rajan Shahi's show Anupamaa has been ruling the TRP charts ever since it hit the small screens....
“A comedy actor can do a daily soap but a daily soap actor might face a little difficulty to do comedy” says Sapna Sikarwar from Star Bharat’s May I Come In Madam’s new episodes.
MUMBAI: Sapna Sikarwar also knows as Kashmira from Star Bharat’s show May I Come In Madam is renowned for her...
Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey: Finally! Vandana is happy to receive the first catering order
MUMBAI: ‘Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ is winning the hearts of fans with its episodes based on various...
Recent Stories
AR Rahman
OMG! AR Rahman sues the Surgeons Association for Rs 10 Crores, demands unconditional apology
Latest Video
Related Stories
SAGAR
SAD! Ahead of Sagar Parekh aka Samar's exit, 8 actors who are no more a part of Star Plus' Anupamaa
Sapna Sikarwar
“A comedy actor can do a daily soap but a daily soap actor might face a little difficulty to do comedy” says Sapna Sikarwar from Star Bharat’s May I Come In Madam’s new episodes.
Rupali Ganguly
Aww! Anupamaa’s Rupali Ganguly shares a touching note as Samar aka Sagar Parekh makes an exit from the show, leaves fans emotional
Titli
EXCLUSIVE! Star Plus' show Titli to go off-air; DETAILS INSIDE
Divya Agarwal
Exclusive! Divya Agarwal talks about Bigg Boss 17, Media attention, and more, saying “I think we are better off those shows because I think there was a time for a me, where I used to like to fight”!
Kanwar Dhillon
EXCLUSIVE! Kanwar Dhillon on his upcoming projects: I have a few things in kitty and have to decide what I want to do, I am okay if it is taking some time but it should be worth it