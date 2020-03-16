AMAZING! Here's what Mr. and Mrs. Kapadia are upto for MaAnday

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Anupamaa has been one of the most adored shows on television; its gripping storyline and contemporary themes educate the audiences about different issues, from domestic violence and live-in relationships to familial bonds.

In this picture, we see that Mr. and Mrs. Kapadia are sitting in a car, heading towards an unknown destination. However, looking at Anupama's attire, it seems that they might be visiting a temple. Take a look at the picture and let us know in the comments below, if you have guessed where the lovebirds are going.

Meanwhile in the show we see that, Barkha bhabhi, Anuj's cousin, will want Anupama to live life like the Kapadias; however, Anupama won't agree to this and they will be seen to have some differences.

Barkha will take Anupama to the mall and will want her to change her lifestyle, to this, Anupama will give her a strong and befitting reply.

Will Barkha's presence create trouble in Maan's life?

