AMAZING! Here's what Shraddha Arya's demands when she turns a minion

Shraddha Arya and her husband Rahul Nagal got married on November 16 2021. Ever since then they have been setting a couple goals. The duo keeps posting about their lovey-dovey moments on instagram. Recently, she has shared a video wherein we see the lovebirds have transformed into minions demanding something from each other. Take a look at the video to see their adorable video.

Check out the video

Shraddha Arya has built a name for herself ever since she began her modelling career at the tender age of 19. She is currently starring in the popular TV serial Kundali Bhagya. Fans like her on-screen chemistry with Dheeraj Dhoopar. Over the years, Shraddha has played lead roles in a variety of programs including Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki, Tumhari Pakhi, and Dream Girl. Most importantly, she has appeared in films such as Paathshaala and Nishabd. She has also featured in reality series such as India's Best Cinestar Ki Khoj and Nach Baliye-9. She was also recently seen in Vicky Thakur's music video for Zeher.

