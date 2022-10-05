AMAZING! Here's what Tejran are wearing to rock the stage in the Khatra Khatra Khatra show

Haarsh and Bharati participated in Nach Baliye and Khatron Ke Khiladi together. They then launched Khatra Khatra Khatra. They are the producers as well as the hosts of the show. The new season, that is, The Khatra Khatra Show was launched on a grand scale.
Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Tue, 05/10/2022 - 20:51
MUMBAI: Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are one of the most loved couples on television. The two met on the sets of Comedy Circus and sparks flew. They dated for quite some time and then got married in the year 2017.

The two participated in Nach Baliye and Khatron Ke Khiladi together. They then launched Khatra Khatra Khatra. They are the producers as well as the hosts of the show. The new season, that is, The Khatra Khatra Show was launched on a grand scale.

As we had exclusively covered that TejRan are all set to come into the show, this would be the first time when we will see Tejasswi and Karan together after the Lock Upp finale. 

While fans are excited to see them, what the duo will do in the show, we are excited to see. Here is their look as they are rock the stage. We can see Karan wearing a funky multicoulred jacket, on the other hand Tejasswi Prakash IS wearing a cool over coated jacket with pink stockings. Also, she has beautifully braided her hair. 

Check out the video  

Are you excited for the upcoming episode? Let us know in the comments what you think about Tejran's attire for the show. 

Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Tue, 05/10/2022 - 20:51

