Amazing! Hiba Nawab thrilled to learn a new dance form for Star Plus’ Jhanak; says ‘amazing journey of growth and self discovery’

MUMBAI : Jhanak is one of the most popular shows on Star Plus today. The show has an off-beat drama and the show is gearing up for a riveting storyline as a new chapter unfolds in the upcoming episode. Hiba Nawab is seen essaying the titular role of Jhanak in the show, along with Krushal Ahuja aka Anirudh as the main protagonist, and Chandani Sharma plays the character of Arshi in the show.

According to the current storyline, in an unexpected turn of events, Anirudh, aware of Guruji's true identity as Jhanak's real father, uses this knowledge as leverage. He compels Guruji to teach dance to Jhanak, threatening to expose the familial truth if he refuses. Reluctantly, Guruji agrees, setting the stage for a unique teacher-student dynamic.

Hiba has been exploring classical dance according to the show's requirements.

Now, Hiba has taken to her social media handle to share a post on how she is excited to learn a new dance form through her role as Jhanak and that it is an amazing journey of growth and self discovery. She also mentioned that she is incredibly grateful for this opportunity through which she is exploring a new dance form and she is working hard.

Take a look:

Now isn’t that wonderful?

Way to go Hiba!

