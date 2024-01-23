Amazing! Hiba Nawab thrilled to learn a new dance form for Star Plus’ Jhanak; says ‘amazing journey of growth and self discovery’

Hiba has taken to her social media handle to share a post on how she is excited to learn a new dance form through her role as Jhanak and that it is an amazing journey of growth and self discovery.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 01/23/2024 - 15:37
Hiba Nawab

MUMBAI : Jhanak is one of the most popular shows on Star Plus today. The show has an off-beat drama and the show is gearing up for a riveting storyline as a new chapter unfolds in the upcoming episode. Hiba Nawab is seen essaying the titular role of Jhanak in the show, along with Krushal Ahuja aka Anirudh as the main protagonist, and Chandani Sharma plays the character of Arshi in the show.

According to the current storyline, in an unexpected turn of events, Anirudh, aware of Guruji's true identity as Jhanak's real father, uses this knowledge as leverage. He compels Guruji to teach dance to Jhanak, threatening to expose the familial truth if he refuses. Reluctantly, Guruji agrees, setting the stage for a unique teacher-student dynamic. 

(Also Read:Kya baat hai! Jhalak’s Hiba Nawab shares a throwback pic with THIS actor from Wagle Ki Duniya, check it out

Hiba has been exploring classical dance according to the show's requirements.

Now, Hiba has taken to her social media handle to share a post on how she is excited to learn a new dance form through her role as Jhanak and that it is an amazing journey of growth and self discovery. She also mentioned that she is incredibly grateful for this opportunity through which she is exploring a new dance form and she is working hard.  

Take a look:

Now isn’t that wonderful?

Way to go Hiba!

Keep reading this space for latest updates from the world of television, Hindi movies and the OTT space. 

(Also Read: Whoa! Jhanak’s Hiba Nawab wears a body rig for the first time, check out her challenging bts from the show

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates, exclusive news and scoops on your favourite television and Bollywood celebrities.
 

Jhanak Star Plus TellyChakkar Hiba Nawab Krushal Ahuja Chandani Sharma
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 01/23/2024 - 15:37

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Related Stories
Rinku
Exclusive! The X factor about my character is that it is a mix of expressions that range from comedy to emotional: Rinku Worah on shooting for Pashminna
Ankita
Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande bags Ektaa Kapoor’s Naagin 6 before exiting the house?
Bigg Boss Season 17
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Shocking! This is how one of the contestants between Vicky, Ankita, Mannara, Munawar, Abhihsek and Arun would get eliminated just few days before the finale
Preety Agarwal
RIP: Tina Datta mourns the loss of good friend and fashion designer Preety Agarwal
Shubhi Sharma
Exclusive: Transgender actress Shubhi Sharma roped in for Dangal TV’s Aaina
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
Aww! Netizens are in love with the way Ishaan is already a LOYAL HUSBAND to Savi; rejoice as #IshVi get married in Star Plus’ Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin