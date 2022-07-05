Amazing! This is how Anuj is dealing with boiling melting heat during #MaAnKiShaaadi

As the summer heat is very terrible outside and everyone is facing heat trouble, so is everyone’s favourite’s Anuj Kapadia aka Gaurav Khannaa as he took to his social media and revealed how attended his onscreen wedding.
Amazing! This is how Anuj is dealing with boiling melting heat during #MaAnKiShaaadi

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Anupamaa has been the most adored show on television; its gripping storyline and contemporary topics educate the audiences about different issues overall from domestic violence to live-in relationships to family issues.   

As we know, Anupamaa and Anuj are going to get married in the show. Along with their fans, even Anuj aka Gaurav Khanna and Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly cannot keep calm as they both are going to get hitched soon and will be known as Mr and Mrs Anuj Kapadia.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! 'I have been a perfume connoisseur for over twenty years now' Anuj aka Gaurav Khanna on his style quotient, perfume love and more

The actors and social media handles are constantly updating the updates related to Anuj Kapadia aka Gaurav Khanna and Anupamaa Joshi aka Rupali Ganguly’s onscreen wedding.

But now Anuj aka Gaurav took to his social media and revealed how he is dealing with heat during the shoot of #MaAnKiShaadi.

He took the selfie wherein he was seen wearing his magenta pink kurta and beige coloured shorts. He captioned the photo as, “So hot   Ways to manage this weather.”  Check the screenshot below.

Also read: Wow! This is how Anuj and Anupamaa danced with Mika Singh | #MaAnKiShaadi

But recently, when Tellychakkar got in touch with him, he revealed to us that he had actually worn shorts in his friend’s wedding. He told us that, “It completely depends on my mood, I have been to weddings where I have worn shorts and T-shirts and sneakers for my close friend's wedding. There have been weddings where I have been the most well- dressed person. It may or may not be liked but I believe I don't dress to please.”

So, this is not the first time he actually wore shorts in the wedding.

And how are you excited to see the wedding of MaAn?

Do let us know your views. Stay tuned for more news from the entertainment industry.

Latest Video