Amazing! This is how Anuj is dealing with summer heat during #MaAnKiShaaadi

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Anupamaa has been the most adored show on television; its gripping storyline and contemporary topics educate the audiences about different issues overall from domestic violence to live-in relationships to family issues.

As we know, Anupamaa and Anuj are going to get married in the show. Along with their fans, even Anuj aka Gaurav Khanna and Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly cannot keep calm as they both are going to get hitched soon and will be known as Mr and Mrs Anuj Kapadia.

The actors are constantly sharing the updates related to Anuj Kapadia aka Gaurav Khanna and Anupamaa Joshi aka Rupali Ganguly’s onscreen wedding.

But now Anuj aka Gaurav took to his social media and revealed how he is dealing with heat during the shoot of #MaAnKiShaadi.

He clicked a selfie wherein he can be seen donning his magenta pink kurta and beige coloured shorts. He captioned the photo, “So hot Ways to manage this weather.” Check the screenshot below.

But recently, when TellyChakkar got in touch with him, he revealed to us that he had actually worn shorts at his friend’s wedding. He told us, “It completely depends on my mood, I have been to weddings where I have worn shorts and T-shirts and sneakers for my close friend's wedding. There have been weddings where I have been the most well-dressed person. It may or may not be liked but I believe I don't dress to please.”

So, this is not the first time he actually wore shorts at the wedding.

And how excited are you to see the wedding of MaAn?

Do let us know your views. Stay tuned for more news from the entertainment industry.