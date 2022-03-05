Amazing! This is how Ashnoor Kaur celebrated her 18th birthday with her industry friends; SEE PICS

MUMBAI: Ashnoor Kaur, who is known for shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Patiala Babes, is one of the most popular actresses in the television world. She has mesmerized the viewers with her acting skills and enjoys a huge fan following.

The TV star is celebrating her birthday today (May 3). The actress, who turns 18 today, rang in her birthday with her Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai co-star Rohan Mehra, bestie Jannat Zubair and a few others from the young squad of TV including Siddharth Nigam, twin sisters Surabhi-Samriddhi, Palak Sidhwani, and others.

Taking to Instagram, the birthday girl shared a series of pictures and videos giving a glimpse into her birthday bash at home with her close friends from inside and outside the TV industry. Her birthday post includes videos from the cake cutting and celebrations and a few other group photos with her close ones.

Sharing the post, the actress wrote in the caption, “18th kick started in the best wayyyy, with all the people I love so nearly & dearly  Thank you for making it so special, prepping everything up!!! I love ya’ll… Kal dhamaalllllll  And the biggest thanks to my extended family- my fans, who have been more excited than me for my 18th… Means the world to me! #18Finally #AnActualHappyBirthday” Heartfelt birthday wishes dropped in from several TV celebrities on her post. Srishty Rode, Monalisa, Shruti Sharma, her YRKKH co-actress Hina Khan’s boyfriend Rocky Jaisal and many others sent love and birthday wishes to Ashnoor in the comments section.

Check out Ashnoor Kaur’s birthday post below.

We wish Ashnoor a very happy birthday!

Keep reading this space for more updates.

CREDIT:  TIMES OF INDIA

Ashnoor Kaur Rohan Mehra Jannat Zubair Surabhi-Samriddhi Siddharth Nigam Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Patiala Babes Television Stars Television News social media Actors TellyChakkar
Latest Video