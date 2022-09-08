Amazing! This is how Disha Parmar celebrated one year of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 on the sets

MUMBAI : Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, which is backed by Ekta Kapoor, is a much loved show.

The show stars Disha Parmar in the female lead role.

As the show is about to complete one year, Disha Parmar took to her Instagram handle and shared a glimpse of the 'early celebrations' from the sets of the show.

The actress, who is playing Priya in the show, shared a blurred picture wherein she can be seen cutting a cake along with her co-stars and crew members. In the caption, Disha wrote, “Did someone say it's already going to be a year to BALH! Celebrations starting early.” Ajay Nagrath, Abhinav Kapoor, Piyush Sahdev, Alefia Kapadia and others were also spotted in the picture. Disha also shared a card that was sent by a fan and it read “Ram and Priya, Thank you so much for entertaining us through your outstanding act since August 2021 till to date. Wish you all the best and Goodluck. M Singh.”

Disha Parmar is doing total justice to her character. However, she had earlier shared that she was not keen on playing a mother in the show as a part of the five year leap and that too so early in her career. Speaking about the same, Disha said to media, “I am too young and just got married last year in July. When the makers told me about the five-year leap and the decision for Ram and Priya to become parents, I had my doubts. I wasn’t sure if I wanted to play a mother so early in my career. Then I heard the script and the makers convinced me. The show is different and we don’t have dramatic scenes like other shows and a lot of hard work has gone into each scene. So, I decided to accept it and go ahead with playing a mother.”

