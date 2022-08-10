AMAZING! This is how Jay Soni aka Abhinav starts his day on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: Popular TV actor Jay Soni is currently seen as Abhinav Sharma in Star Plus' long-running drama series Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Jay's entry in the show has made the story even more interesting.

The actor is perfectly nailing Abhinav's character and the viewers are in love with him.

We all have seen how Abhinav has always been in support of Akshara.

Fans have loved their on-screen camaraderie. With time, Abhinav's character is getting even more interesting.

Jay is often seen sharing amazing updates straight from the sets of the show.

The actor is often seen having a gala time with his co-stars.

Well, Jay is one health freak and is very particular about his diet.

The actor is also seen sharing his workout pictures and videos.

But now, as the actor is busy shooting for the show, he makes sure that he maintains a healthy lifestyle by indulging in a good diet.

The actor often shares stories on what he binges on the sets of the show.

Jay seems to have developed a morning ritual of having fresh coconut water on the sets.

Well, as summer is at its peak, it is always good to keep oneself hydrated.

Jay dedicatedly looks after himself amid his hectic work schedule.

