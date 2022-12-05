Amazing! This is how Naagin fame actress Adaa Khan celebrated her birthday | Deets Inside

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world.

Actress Adaa Khan is very popular on social media platforms. The actress keeps sharing her amazing pictures and videos on her social account. Adaa is popularly known for playing the character of Akashi in the Star Plus show Behenein and is famous for her stints in Colors Tv’s Naagin.

The actress is celebrating her birthday today, so on that note Adaa took to her social media and shared a glimpse of her celebration. She posted a reel video on her video and caption it as, “Thank you everyone for showering all the love and warmth on me. Truly Grateful...Blessed !! To a year being wiser, stronger and better than before. Love to all!!”

In the video she is seen in a red dress, with cake and balloons and enjoying the moment of cake cutting with her family members.

Have a look at her glimpse.

Well, on this reel her close friends such as Tejasswi Prakash, Pavitra Punia, Jay Bhanusali, Shashank Vyas, Amruta Khavilkar, RJ Mallishka, Nishant Singh Malkani and more have showered their love on Adaa.

Well, Adaa, we wish you a very happy birthday. May God Bless You!

