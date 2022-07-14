Amazing! This is how Shoaib Ibrahim enjoys his “me-time” when he is off-shoot | Deets Inside

MUMBAI: And as the shoot has already but in the midst of the things, this is what Shoaib does in his “me-time” post shoot in an enjoying mood.

Actor Shoaib Ibrahim has been away from the TV screens for almost three years and was last seen in the TV show Ishq Mein Marjawan which was in the year 2019.

In between the actor started making vlogs and garnered huge praises for the same.

Earlier we had exclusively updated that Shoaib has bagged the lead role in Star Bharat's upcoming show by Frames Production which is titled Ajooni and he will be starring opposite Ayushi Khurana.

It will be a delight to watch their chemistry as they are going to pair up for the very first time on the small screen.

The shoot has already started but in the midst of the things, Shoaib does something interesting in his “me-time”. Post shoot, he enjoys his me-time.

He took to his social media and uploaded a video and captioned it, “You Follow your favourite trend when you have an off from shoot.”

In this video, he was seen singing and dancing to the song “Mujhko Kya Hua... Koi Mil Gaya” from Shah Rukh Khan’s film – Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (KKHH) in his very comfy attire and out-of-the-bed look.

Star Bharat’s Ajooni revolves around Hoshiarpur, Punjab. Shoaib Ibrahim and Ayushi Khurana’s Ajooni is the story of a girl who is very simple and belongs to a middle-class family, who enjoys the smallest of joys in her heart whereas Shoaib Ibrahim aka Rajveer is a smart Punjabi guy who is the stubborn son of the elder father and does not listen to anyone in front of him.

