Amazing: India’s Got Talent season 10’s grand finale to witness the presence of Karan Johar!

The show witnesses three judges namely – Kirron Kher, Rapper Badshah and Shilpa Shetty and is hosted by Arjun Bijlani. Now, Sony TV hs released a new promo which showcases Karan Johar gracing the reality show.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 11/03/2023 - 12:23
India’s Got Talent

MUMBAI: While daily soaps entertain us every weekday, there are reality shows which spread their charm every weekend. Reality shows give a platform to aspirants to show their deft of talent and this also helps them in pursuing their careers further in the entertainment industry.

Some of the most popular shows are based on dance and singing and one such major platform is India’s Got Talent. The show is in its 10th installment and has smitten the masses with the contestants’ powerful performances. (Also Read: Must Read! Karan Johar requests his haters to offer the benefit of doubt as they find it ‘cool’ to hate him; Says ‘I’m as vulnerable as you are’)

The show witnesses three judges namely – Kirron Kher, Rapper Badshah and Shilpa Shetty and is hosted by Arjun Bijlani. Now, Sony TV has released a new promo which showcases Karan Johar gracing the reality show.

The show is headed for its grand finale and Badshah was seen announcing that there cannot be better performances than the ones the contestants’ performed on stage.

Take a look:

There is no doubt that the talent on India's Got Talent is a visual treat to all the people who love to celebrate the country’s culture, art, music and various forms of dancing! The performances are indeed amazing and commendable.

What do you have to say about the performances? Who do you think will lift the coveted trophy? Let us know in the comment section below!

Keep reading TellyChakkar for more interesting news and updates from the world of television, the digital medium and Bollywood. (Also Read: What! Karan Johar reveals how his ex, who inspired 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' is still a part of his family )

Stay tuned to this space for more scoops and interesting news about your favourite television and Bollywood celebrities!

India’s Got Talent Kirron Kher Rapper Badshah Shilpa Shetty IGT 10 Karan Johar Arjun Bijlani Sony TV TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 11/03/2023 - 12:23

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Pandya Store: Huge Drama! Amresh’s world gets shaken as Hetal gives him a befitting reply, Natasha and Dhawal’s romance at its peak
MUMBAI: The Star Plus show Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and...
Exclusive! An essentially good man on a mission to seek revenge is the beauty of Sooraj: Indraneil Bhattacharya on shooting for Aarya 3
MUMBAI: Aarya on Disney+Hotstar gained quite a lot of fame for its drama which revolves around a wife, seeking revenge...
Must Read! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan opens up about her mother Vrinda Rai’s battle with cancer
MUMBAI: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has made her mark in the entertainment industry. She is one of the most beautiful women...
Shocking! When rumours of Ankita Lokhande checking late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s phone and slapping him spread rapidly, Both reacted to the same; The late actor said, ‘I deserve a slap but that has not….’
MUMBAI: Right now, Ankita Lokhande is in the news due to her actions within the Bigg Boss 17 house. She's making news...
What to expect from the grand premiere of Temptation Island India tonight
MUMBAI: As the grand premiere date approaches tonight for the Indian adaptation of Temptation Island India on JioCinema...
KYA BAAT HAI! Bollywood celebrities dazzle in the most stylish avatars for the grand launch of Jio World Plaza
MUMBAI: The Ambani family is one of the most prestigious families of our country. They are known for their extravagant...
Recent Stories
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Must Read! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan opens up about her mother Vrinda Rai’s battle with cancer
Latest Video
Related Stories
Indraneil Bhattacharya
Exclusive! An essentially good man on a mission to seek revenge is the beauty of Sooraj: Indraneil Bhattacharya on shooting for Aarya 3
Ankita
Shocking! When rumours of Ankita Lokhande checking late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s phone and slapping him spread rapidly, Both reacted to the same; The late actor said, ‘I deserve a slap but that has not….’
Bigg Boss
What! Bigg Boss 17: Samarth Jurel’s statement he is not serious about Isha Malviya sparks questions about their relationship status
Erica
MUST READ! Erica Fernandes opens up on taking social media break; Read on to know more
Rabb Se Hai Dua
Rabb Se Hai Dua completes 300 successful episodes
Akanksha
Exclusive: Akanksha Pal and Daljeet Soundh join Kishori Shahane in Mukta Dhond’s next for Zee TV!