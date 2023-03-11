Amazing: India’s Got Talent season 10’s grand finale to witness the presence of Karan Johar!

MUMBAI: While daily soaps entertain us every weekday, there are reality shows which spread their charm every weekend. Reality shows give a platform to aspirants to show their deft of talent and this also helps them in pursuing their careers further in the entertainment industry.

Some of the most popular shows are based on dance and singing and one such major platform is India’s Got Talent. The show is in its 10th installment and has smitten the masses with the contestants’ powerful performances. (Also Read: Must Read! Karan Johar requests his haters to offer the benefit of doubt as they find it ‘cool’ to hate him; Says ‘I’m as vulnerable as you are’)

The show witnesses three judges namely – Kirron Kher, Rapper Badshah and Shilpa Shetty and is hosted by Arjun Bijlani. Now, Sony TV has released a new promo which showcases Karan Johar gracing the reality show.

The show is headed for its grand finale and Badshah was seen announcing that there cannot be better performances than the ones the contestants’ performed on stage.

Take a look:

There is no doubt that the talent on India's Got Talent is a visual treat to all the people who love to celebrate the country’s culture, art, music and various forms of dancing! The performances are indeed amazing and commendable.

What do you have to say about the performances? Who do you think will lift the coveted trophy? Let us know in the comment section below!

Keep reading TellyChakkar for more interesting news and updates from the world of television, the digital medium and Bollywood. (Also Read: What! Karan Johar reveals how his ex, who inspired 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' is still a part of his family )

Stay tuned to this space for more scoops and interesting news about your favourite television and Bollywood celebrities!