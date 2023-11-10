AMAZING! Ishqbaaaz fame Kunal Jaisingh enjoying an exotic holiday with his wife Bharati Kumar is all things beautiful

MUMBAI: Kunal Jaisingh is one popular name in the television industry.

The handsome hunk is known for his works in shows like Ishqbaaaz, The Buddy Project, Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho, Dil Boley Oberoi, Doli Armaanon Ki and many more.

Kunal was last seen in Colors' show Durga Aur Charu which went off-air this year.

Well, ever since then, the actor has not announced his next project yet.

However, Kunal is currently spending quality time with his wife Bharati Kumar.

The duo ha taken off to an exotic location to chill.

Kunal and Bharati are currently in Australia and are having a ball of time.

Bharati and Kunal are avid travellers and we have often seen them heading to different locations.

On the work front, Kunal is fondly remember for his role Omkara in Ishqbaaaz.

The viewers are now waiting to see him back on the small screens soon.

Kunal is still in touch with his Ishqbaaaz team and they often have reunion.

