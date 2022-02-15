Amazing! Jannat Zubair Rahmani revives ‘Yeh Dosti’ song from Sholay with brother Ayan Zubair, See Insta post

MUMBAI: Actress Jannat Zubair is an avid social media user and enjoys a massive fan following on it. She often takes to her Instagram and shares some goofy reel videos. While some of the reel videos also feature her brother Ayan Zubair who is also a successful digital celeb. The siblings share a great bond of friendship and camaraderie and recently they made a special reel video that is surely a treat for both their fans.

Also Read: Wow! Is Jannat Zubair Rahmani the first confirmed contestant on reality show Lock Upp?

Taking to Instagram, Jannat shared a reel with Ayaan where they are seen hilariously recreating the adorable ‘Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge’ moment between Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra from the film Sholay. In the video, they can be seen climbing on a model motorcycle with having sidecar attached to it.

Jannat can be seen donning casual attire with blue wide-leg jeans, a white spaghetti top and a beige oversized shirt. While Ayan is seen in a simple black and white attire. Sharing the video, Jannat in the caption wrote, "Ye dosti" along with three heart emoticons.

Also read: SURPRISING! Jannat Zubair is more popular than these Bollywood A-List actors; here's how

On the work front, Jannat who was last seen in the music video ‘Wallah Wallah’ and also appeared on Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 15 along with Siddharth Nigam. The two teenage sensations had a blast on the show, even getting Salman to dance to their song's beats. The actress is currently taking a sabbatical from television.

Credit: Bolywood Hungama