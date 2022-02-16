Amazing! Jasmine gives the cutest nickname to THIS Udariyaan co-star

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Udaariyaan is an Indian television drama series that airs on Colors TV. It is among the top shows on the TRP charts with its intense twists and turns. It features Isha Malviya, Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Choudhary, and Karan Grover.

Isha Malviya and Priyanka Choudhary play the characters of Jasmine and Tejo in the show. Onscreen, they are sisters but they both act like enemies. However, in reality, they both share a great bond with each other. In this picture, we see Jasmine has given a cute nickname to Tejo and that is unmissable. Take a look at this adorable picture.

Check out the picture :

Fans have kept the actress' ship name as Prisha. Moreover, they are loving their onscreen tussle and off-screen relationship. Moreover, they are hoping that Jasmine and Tejo should reconcile with each other in the show.

In the upcoming episode, while Fateh and Tejo keep Jasmine busy in their Valentine's drama, Simran and Mahi shall sneak in to find proof against Jasmine, they did get a clue and Simran instructs that they must find something that seems suspicious in the room, that will have all the proofs against her. Will they be successful in exposing Jasmine?

