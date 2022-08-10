Amazing! Jay Soni leaves fans nostalgic; catches-up with the cast of his This show, read on to know more,..

Jay Soni, who is quite active on social media keeps his fans updated on the recent happenings in his life. Recently he shared a series of pictures that will surely take you down memory lane.
Jay Soni

MUMBAI :Jay Soni is the handsome face that has many Tv shows to his credit. The actor’s role in Star Bharat's show Sasuraal Genda Phool is still remembered where he reprised the role of Ishaan Kashyapin its second season. He is currently winning hearts with his role as Abhinav in Rajan Shahi’s Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.  His chemistry with Akshara aka Pranali Rathod is loved by his and her fans.

Also Read- EXCLUSIVE! Sasuraal Genda Phool 2 fame Ridhiema Tiwari reminisces her wedding with beau Jaskaran Singh, says "We didn't plan anything but things just fell in place"

Jay shared some joyful pictures with the cast of his show Sasural Genda Phool. In the pictures we can see Jay having a great time with Anita Kanwal, Bhairavi Raichura, Sadiya Siddiqui, Supriya Pilgaonkar and Sachin Pilgaonkar. He captioned the pictures, “Jab We Met! #SasuralGendaPhool PS- Swipe for a surprise”

Fans sent lots of love to the pictures. One wrote, “Ishaan was one of the sweetest character and you were fabulous.  Loved Ishaan and Suhana. SGP is such a beautiful classic evergreen show” One fan wrote, “My all time favourite, where is suhana bhai Ji?” Another commented, “Best parivaar kashyap parivaar…”OMG kashyap parivaar.... I don't believe this..... I am so happy that you all reunion…” One fan got nostalgic and wrote, “@jaysoni25 U we’re just fabulous as Ishan in SGP. Taught us about morals and family values”

Check out the post here;

What did you think of these pictures and who was your favorite character from Sasural Genda Phool?

Tell us in the comments below.


Also Read-  EXCLUSIVE! Jay Soni on working in Gujarati industry: The content there is also great and I would love to take up projects if I am offered something exciting

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 

 

