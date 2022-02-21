AMAZING JODI! Randeep Rai-Shivangi Joshi in Balika Vadhu 2 OR Randeep Rai-Ashi Singh in Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai, which pairing impressed you the most?

MUMBAI: TV handsome hunk Randeep Rai is currently seen in the social-drama series Balika Vadhu 2 which is airing on Colors TV.

The actor is seen playing the lead role of Anand in the show.

Along with Randeep, Shivangi Joshi and Samridh Bawa are also seen playing pivotal roles.

The trio has managed to keep the viewers hooked to the screen with their amazing performance.

Well, we all know that Randeep enjoys a great fanbase.

The actor is popularly known for his role Sameer Maheshwari in Sony TV's show Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai.

Randeep was paired opposite Ashi Singh in the show.

Fans were in love with Randeep's performance and his on-screen pairing with Ashi also became a huge hit.

The show had a successful run of two years and went off-air in the year 2019.

Fans still can't get over the show and Randeep's character Sameer.

Well, Randeep is equally being loved for his on-screen camaraderie with Shivangi like he was loved for his pairing with Ashi Singh.

Randeep often reminisces his good old days of Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai and shares some beautiful memories from those days.

Currently, Randeep is enjoying the character of Anand in the show and his on-screen pairing with Shivangi has also managed to create magic.

So, let's take a look at Randeep-Ashi and Randeep-Shivangi's some amazing pictures which prove that the actor looks equally good with both the beauties.

On the work front, Ashi is currently seen in Zee TV's show Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet opposite Shagun Pandey.

