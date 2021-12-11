Amazing! Juhi Parmar shares a wonderful recreation of Kumkum chemistry, see Instagram post

MUMBAI: The hit jodi of Star Plus’ popular show Kumkum Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan, Juhi Parmar, and Hussain Kuwajerwala recently posted a recreated Kumkum chemistry reel on Juhi’s Instagram post.

While Juhi played the title role of Kumkum, Hussain was seen as Sumeet. The two actors took to social media to share a fun reel where they were seen recreating their Kumkum chemistry.

The actress shared a video that features her with former co-star Hussain Kuwajerwala. The duos recreated their looks from ‘Kumkum Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan’ and were seen grooving to the song Hai Mera Dil.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Juhi Parmar wrote, "Kumkum and Sumit still live in all our hearts, yours and ours together! The beautiful memories are a priceless treasure and we still thank our stars for the love all of you have showered upon us! Thank you to all of you for all the love you have given and continue to give to Kumkum & Sumit. Always & Forever. Yours Juhi & Hussain.

‘Kumkum Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan’ premiered on July 15, 2002. The show enjoyed a successful run for seven years. Apart from Juhi and Hussain, Kumkum also starred Ar Bali, Rita Bhaduri, Prabha Sinha, Vivan Bhatena, Hiten Tejwani, Aashish Kaul, Sayantani Ghosh, Gaurav Khanna and Anuj Saxena, among others.

Credit: India Today