Amazing: Kanwar Dhillon shares visuals as he commences shooting for his upcoming show Udne Ki Asha in Film City after an extensive outdoor shoot!

Star Plus show Pandya Store has been a huge hit ever since its inception. The show, in its first season, featured Kanwar Dhillon in one of the leading roles as Shiva and the audience was smitten with his screen presence.

The actor was well-appreciated for his amazing performance in the show. Kanwar was paired opposite Alice Kaushik in the show and their on-screen jodi also became a huge hit. It was on this show that Kanwar also met the love of his life, Alice and the two are dating.

Kanwar is all set to take the center stage once again in Rahul Kumar Tewary's eagerly awaited project, 'Udne Ki Aasha’.

The actor earlier mentioned in his earlier social media post that he will play the role of Sachin in his upcoming project. Sharing a picture of himself he wrote, “Apun ka naam hai Sachin..Aarela hoon jaldi milne apni public ko sirf @starplus pe! Promo hitting your tv screens soon!”

Kanwar has now shared a latest update on his upcoming show where he mentioned that they have finally begun shooting for the show on the sets of Udne Ki Aasha after an extensive outdoor shoot schedule in Mumbai.

A lot of his friends and well wishers from the industry included his girlfriend Alice congratulated him on his post which had pictures of a havan before the commencement of the shoot.

We wish Kanwar and the entire team of Udne Ki Aasha happiest congratulations and all the best with their new journey!

