Amazing! As Karan Patel and Ankita Bhargava celebrate their anniversary, the former pens the sweetest note for his wife

Karan Patel enjoys a huge fan following across the country not just for his commendable acting skills but also for straightforward attitude. His work in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein opposite actor Divyanka Tripathi was appreciated by the audience, making him one of the most popular actors of the television world.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 05/04/2022 - 14:36
MUMBAI: Karan Patel celebrates his 7th wedding anniversary with Ankita Bhargava today. The actor posted a throwback picture of his wedding reception on social media.

In the picture, Karan can be seen decked up in a blue three-piece suit whereas Ankita looked gorgeous in a golden lehenga. Sharing the picture on his Instagram handle, the actor wrote, "Issi din, 7 saal pehle, meri Eid ka chaand mera ho gaya, poori zindagi le liye ….. …. Humein shaadi ki saalagirah mubarak, love you Anky ……. Aur Aap sab ko EID MUBARAK ….."

Have a look.

Several celebrities took to the comment section to wish the couple on their special day. Karanvir Bohra commented, 'Happy anniversary guys!! Yes, he did luck out by getting you!'. Karan's co-star Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya wrote, 'Happy Anniversary Karan & Ankita!' Mahhi Vij commented, 'Happy anniversary Mehr [email protected] papa'.

Ankita and Karan tied the knot in May 2015 when the latter was still a part of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Ankita, on the other hand, was famous for her work in the show Dekha Ek Khwaab, where she played the character of Princess Unnati. She also appeared in shows like Ekk Nayi Pehchaan and Kasautii Zindagii Kay, which was a massive hit during its time.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more news from the entertainment industry!

Credits: TOI

Karan Patel Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Divyanka Tripathi TV news Entertainment Ankita Bhargava Ekk Nayi Pehchaan Kasautii Zindagii Kay TV star TellyChakkar
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 05/04/2022 - 14:36

