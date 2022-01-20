AMAZING: Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera’s wedding to have a mix of Gujarati and South Indian traditions!

MUMBAI : Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera met at a common friend’s party around a year-and-a-half ago. They hit it off instantly and started dating. They got engaged on November 12, 2021. The low-key affair was attended by family and close friends.

While the actress is tight-lipped, we have some exclusive details about her wedding. The pre-wedding rituals will start a day prior, with mehendi and sangeet ceremonies on February 4, haldi and shaadi on February 5. And now we hear that Karishma, who has been meticulously planning all the rituals, is curating a South Indian look for a post-wedding function. Since Varun, who hails from Mangalore, Karnataka, is a South Indian, Karishma wants to incorporate her beau’s customs and traditions at the wedding, too.

A friend of the actress reveals, “Karishma has been planning her wedding wardrobe for quite some time. She wants to do something special for her husband-to-be and her in-laws, so she has picked a pink Kanjivaram sari with gold embroidery and has also bought authentic South Indian jewellery to perfect the look. She will be wearing the sari after her bidaai as she enters her new household. The wedding will be a mix of Gujarati and South Indian rituals.”

