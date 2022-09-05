Amazing! Kavya and Vanraj flaunt their eyebrows and give tutorials to all their fans

Check out here in this article so as to learn from Kavya and Vanraj how to flaunt your eyebrow in a very exotic way.
Amazing! Kavya and Vanraj flaunt their eyebrows and give tutorials to all their fans

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Anupamaa has been the most adored show on television; its gripping storyline and contemporary topics educate the audiences about different issues overall from domestic violence to live-in relationships to family issues. 

As we know, Anupamaa and Anuj are going to get married in the show. Along with their fans, even Anuj aka Gaurav Khanna and Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly cannot keep calm as they are going to get hitched soon and will be known as Mr and Mrs Anuj Kapadia. 

Recently, some of the pictures of Anupamaa and Anuj aka #MaAn’s mehendi have been shared on social media and have been appreciated and trolled at the same time. Some people found it beautiful and some found it very odd. 

But in the middle of all the things, Vanraj aka Sudhashu Pandey and Kavya aka Madalsa Sharma gave a tutorial to their fans. They shared a video wherein they were seen flaunting their eyebrows and were giving tutorials so as to flaunt their eyebrow. 

She captioned the video, “This is for all the people who want to use their eyebrow correctly otherwise an eyebrow can result in “Hi Bro”Tag your eyebrow partner.” 

A song in the background in the video from the film Dilwale – Janam Janam which starred Bollywood’s iconic jodi – Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol were seen in a romantic way. 

