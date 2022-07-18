Amazing! Kavya's fans pour immense love, check out Madalsa's reactions, deets inside

MUMBAI: Anupama is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and topping the BARC ratings every week. Anupama is surely a character that relates to a lot of housewives but there’s another female character that has convinced people to change their perception towards negative characters. Madalsa’s character Kavya does not fail to impress and while there are times when it seems that the character is negative, Kavya also leaves people with pretty strong reasons for why it’s not really negative.

As a negative character, Kavya never failed to impress people with her performance but recently she is gaining more and more positive following for her positive avatar as people are now finally seeing her sensible and practical side. Recently, Madalsa had a QnA session on Instagram where fans poured immense love for her. There were various questions asked to her and she was very sporty to answer them all.

Here are the QnA stories to show you how it really went.

This is how she replied when she was asked who is her best friend and laughing mate on set:

When fans asked her about when will she and Vanraj have a baby, Madalsa gave a slight hint to something upcoming:

She expressed her love for her fans and fan pages like this:

She was also complimented for her role as Kavya saying how it has inspired many people:

When a fan asked her if she really likes to play the role of Kavya, this what she had to say:

Tell us in the comments if the Kavya has changed your life too.

