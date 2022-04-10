AMAZING! Before Krishna Kaul, Kumkum Bhagya's Mugdha Chaphekar has ROMANCED these actors in her previous shows

Mugdha Chaphekar has been a part of the television industry for a very long time and has been a part of several TV shows so far. 

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Tue, 10/04/2022 - 18:16
MUMBAI : Mugdha Chaphekar is currently seen in Zee TV's popular and long-running drama series Kumkum Bhagya.

The actress is seen portraying the role of Prachi Mehra in the show and is paired opposite Krishna Kaul.

The viewers have loved Mugdha's stellar performance and also her on-screen jodi with Krishna.

Mugdha has become a household name in no time.

Before Kumkum Bhagya, Mugdha appeared in several hit TV shows like Solhah Singaarr, Dharti Ka Veer Yodha Prithviraj Chauhan, Mere Ghar Aayi Ek Nanhi Pari, Dharam Veer, Sajan Re Jhoot Mat Bolo, Satrangi Sasural and many more.  

The actress' talent is unmatchable which is why she has gained a load of success in her long career span.

MUMBAI :Mugdha has been paired opposite many actors in her shows and has always been applauded for her amazing on-screen chemistry.

So, let's take a look at the actors whom she romanced on-screen:

1. Rajat Tokas in Dharti Ka Veer Yodha Prithviraj Chauhan

Mugdha played Sanjoygita's character in the show and fans were in love with her and Rajat's on-screen pairing.

2. Rajat Tokas in Dharam Veer

The actress once again starred opposite Rajat in the show and won hearts with their amazing on-screen chemistry.

3. Karan Wahi in Mere Ghar Aayi Ek Nanhi Pari

Mugdha and Karan's on-screen jodi was one of the cutest jodis and fans simply loved it.

4. Sumeet Raghvan in Sajan Re Jhoot Mat Bolo

The actress was paired opposite Sumeet in the show and they made for a beautiful on-screen jodi.

5. Swapnil Joshi in Golmaal Hai Bhai Sab Golmaal Hai

The actress was seen opposite talented actor Swapnil in this comedy-drama series.

6. Ravish Desai in Satrangi Sasural

Mugdha and Ravish played the lead roles in the show and fans loved them together. The reel life couple soon fell in love and got married.

7. Vipul Roy in Sahib Biwi Aur Boss

The actress romanced Vipul in the series and fans loved seeing them together on-screen.

8. Varun Kapoor in Savitri Devi College & Hospital

Mugdha's on-screen pairing with Varun was well-appreciated by the viewers.

So, who's pairing with Mugdha did you like the most? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

