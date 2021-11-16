AMAZING! KRPKAB3 fame Shaheer Sheikh is INSPIRING fans by doing this these days

MUMBAI : Shaheer Sheikh is the heartthrob of the nation who has been ruling the small screens for a very long time. The actor has been ruling several hearts with his exceptional performances in all the shows he has done so far in his long career span.

The handsome hunk has been a part of many popular TV shows like Navya, Dastaan-E-Ishq Salim Anarkali, Mahabharat, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi season 1, 2 and 3, among others.

The actor was last seen in Sony TV's Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3. The series recently went off-air leaving the diehard fans extremely upset.

The viewers are now waiting to see Shaheer back on the small screens with his next project soon.

While Shaheer has not announced his next project soon, the actor is busy treating his fans with some fun social media posts.

The actor is currently focussing on his fitness regime and also decided to share his tips with the fans to motivate them.

Take a look:

Well, Shaheer has definitely decided to keep himself in shape or maybe he is prepping up for his upcoming project.

Shaheer's professional life has always been on roll and so is his personal life.

The actor got married last year in a hush-hush court wedding.

Shaheer and his wife Ruchikka Kapoor were recently blessed with a baby girl whom they named Anaya.

