Amazing! Kumkum Bhagya's Mugdha Chaphekar aka Prachi receives these surprise gifts from her fans

Mugdha gets a surprise gift in the form of a cake for her character's anniversary with Krishna aka Ranbir.
 

MUMBAI: Zee TV's Kumkum Bhagya has frequently managed to gain the top position from the time of its inception, all thanks to the outstanding cast and gripping storyline. Fans are in awe of the chemistry between the lead couple Prachi and Ranbir played by Mugdha Chaphekar and Krishna Kaul respectively. Tina Ann Philip aka Rhea plays a grey character.

As we all know that in the show, Prachi and Ranbir's anniversary celebrations are on but with a lot of twists and turns. Prachi has left Ranbir's house because of the misunderstanding that she developed after listening to the conversation of Ranbir and Rhea. On the other hand, Ranbir is successful in getting the divorce papers signed by Rhea.

Meanwhile, it is believed that after Prachi, Rhea is going to get pregnant.

But amidst all the chaos, Mugdha received a surprise gift in the form of a cake and memories of Pranbir in an album format for her character's anniversary with Krishna aka Ranbir.

She took to her social media and shared an adorable glimpse of it. She also thanked her fan.

Have a look!

Well, what is your take on Pranbir?

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Latest Video