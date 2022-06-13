Amazing! Kundali Bhagya actor Sanjay Gagnani to participate in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10?

MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa was one of the most loved dance reality shows on television. Many celebrities are contestants. They are given a choreographer to perform with. On the basis of the judge’s points and the audience’s votes, they stay or get eliminated.

The show has had nine successful seasons. The last one was telecast 2016 – 2017, and post that, the makers decided to scrap the show owing to low TRPs.

Also read Kumkum Bhagya: Whoa! Another misunderstanding between Prachi and Ranbir, Ranbir ends all the drama with a huge revelation

The show was replaced by Dance Deewane, but now, the channel has decided to get the dance reality show back. The pre-production has begun, and the makers have already started to approach celebrities for the same.

The team of Jhalak has apparently approached Kundali Bhagya's Prithvi aka Sanjay Gagnani.

After 9 successful seasons, the show is headed for a new season this year. The makers have already started approaching famous celebrities to participate in the show. Speaking of which, one of the latest reports claims that actor Sanjay Gagnani has also been asked to participate in this dance reality show. Although no details have been confirmed by the actor, the news has stirred some waves amongst his fans.

Sanjay Gagnani is a favourite when it comes to negative roles. He is known for his impressive performance as the antagonist Prithvi Malhotra in Kundali Bhagya, where we have seen him change avatars and plotting schemes to make Preeta's life miserable.

Recently, there were reports that Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol have been approached to be the judges on the show and ace choreographer Farah Khan is also in talks for the third judge.

Earlier, we had reported that Nikki Tamboli, Divyanka Tripathi, Mohsin Khan, Simba Nagpal, Shraddha Arya, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, and Divya Agarwal have been approached to be a part of the show.

Also read MASSIVE SHOCKER! Aryan reveals that Imlie is pregnant with not his but Madhav's child

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits: TOI