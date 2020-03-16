Amazing! Kundali Bhagya’s Shraddha Arya aka Preeta to get a tattoo soon, asks fans for their opinion

Shraddha Arya is one of the most popular actresses in telly town.

She is known for her performance in shows such as Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki, Tumhari Paakhi, Dream Girl, Kumkum Bhagya, and Kundali Bhagya.

Shraddha is currently making headlines for her personal life. She got married to naval commander Rahul Nagal in Delhi on November 16.

Also read: Wow! Kundali Bhagya's Shraddha Arya gets this beautiful surprise from her hubby Rahul Nagal on their 7-month anniversary

Earlier, we had written about how hubby Rahul had surprised Shraddha with flowers, a customised mug, and a beautiful card. Well, now, Shraddha is all geared up to surprise her hubby by getting a tattoo.

She took to her social media story and uploaded a small video wherein she is asking her fans which tattoo she should get it.

She captioned the video, “Help Me Decided Which Tattoo To Get Done, This Has S & R Both.”

Have a look at the video!

On the work front, Shraddha Arya is currently paired opposite Manit Joura after the exit of Dheeraj Dhoopar from the show. Soon there will be a face-off between Preeta and Arjun aka Shakti Arora in the show.

Isn't this a cute gesture by Shraddha Arya for her hubby Rahul Nagal?

Also read: What! Kundali Bhagya's Preeta aka Shraddha Arya is not happy with her husband Rahul Nagal, Here's Why

Do let us know your views on the same.

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.