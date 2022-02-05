Amazing! Kundali Bhagya’s Shraddha Arya aka Preeta had a blast these special people; read on to know who

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Daily soap Kundali Bhagya has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show and shower their love on them.

Shraddha Arya is one of the most loved and celebrated actresses on television. The sizzling chemistry between Shraddha Arya aka Preeta and Dheeraj Dhoopar aka Karan has the audience glued to the television sets. Their fans tag them as #PreeRan.

Also read: Lovely! Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya shares some mezmerizing photos from her honeymoon trip

Meanwhile, Shraddha aka Preeta recently took out time to meet her girl gang. She took to social media and uploaded a video wherein she is seen enjoying her time with ace celebrity make-up artist Neha Adhvik Mahajan, Heena Parmar, her sister Divya Arya, and Pooja Thakur. She captioned the video as, “Simple Hai.”

In the video, they all looked very chirpy and were seen dancing at the mall.

Also read: Wow! Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya gives a sneak peek into her lavish home

Talking about the serial, Preeta is constantly behind a detective named Maddy in order to save her hubby Karan from the false case of matchfixing planted by Prithvi.

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.