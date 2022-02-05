Amazing! Kundali Bhagya’s Shraddha Arya aka Preeta had a blast these special people; read on to know who

Amidst hectic schedules, Shraddha Arya aka Preeta manages to spend time with her friends. Read on to know more!
Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Mon, 05/02/2022 - 18:15
Amazing! Kundali Bhagya’s Shraddha Arya aka Preeta has a blast these special people; read on to know who

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Daily soap Kundali Bhagya has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show and shower their love on them.

Shraddha Arya is one of the most loved and celebrated actresses on television. The sizzling chemistry between Shraddha Arya aka Preeta and Dheeraj Dhoopar aka Karan has the audience glued to the television sets. Their fans tag them as #PreeRan.

Also read: Lovely! Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya shares some mezmerizing photos from her honeymoon trip

Meanwhile, Shraddha aka Preeta recently took out time to meet her girl gang. She took to social media and uploaded a video wherein she is seen enjoying her time with ace celebrity make-up artist Neha Adhvik Mahajan, Heena Parmar, her sister Divya Arya, and Pooja Thakur. She captioned the video as, “Simple Hai.”

In the video, they all looked very chirpy and were seen dancing at the mall.

Also read: Wow! Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya gives a sneak peek into her lavish home

Talking about the serial, Preeta is constantly behind a detective named Maddy in order to save her hubby Karan from the false case of matchfixing planted by Prithvi.

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Kundali Bhagya Shraddha Arya Preeta Preeta Luthra Neha Adhvik Mahajan Heena Parmar shraddha arya latest news shraddha preeta TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Riddhi Vyas's picture

About Author

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Mon, 05/02/2022 - 18:15

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Exclusive! “This is a Universal subject because there is no language for pets” Lalit Prabhakar on his upcoming web series Pet Puraan
MUMBAI: Actor Lalit Prabhakar has been in the hearts of the fans over time with his amazing acting contribution, we...
Exclusive! Patiala Babes fame Sandhya Shungloo to enter in Star Plus’ Ye Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar
MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information from the world of Bollywood, OTT, and television,...
Love Is In The Air! Here’s how Anupamaa and Anuj relived their college memories
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Anupamaa has been the most adored show on...
#AbhiRaKiShaadi: Yeh Rishta's Akshara and Abhimanyu's Bidaai sequence shall surely leave you in tears
MUMBAI: Well, the most adored AbhiRa is all set to get married in the show and fans can't wait to see the grand wedding...
Audience Verdict: Netizens say reality shows these days are a joke and extremely predictable
MUMBAI: These days, many reality shows are on air. The audience is hooked to them as the talent on the shows is...
Lock Upp Season 1 : Kya Baat Hai! Tejasswi Prakash to be seen on the finale of the show alongside Karan Kundrra
MUMBAI: Ekta Kapoor's reality show titled “Lock Upp”, where 17 contestants will be locked in jail, play the game, and...
Recent Stories
Huge update! Mithun Chakraborty back home from the hospital
Huge update! Mithun Chakraborty back home from the hospital
Latest Video